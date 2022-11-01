Support Local Journalism

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostarks, a preventative health and wellness company, is pleased to announce the creation of Biostarks Labs Singapore. After the successful launch of Biostarks Europe, based in Geneva, Switzerland, and Biostarks Labs US Inc, Biostarks Labs Singapore is now the third branch of the Biostarks group, and a 100% subsidiary of Biostarks Labs US Inc.

Biostarks Singapore is negotiating  the creation of a laboratory to cover the Asian Pacific region, home to more than 400 million inhabitants. Biostarks Singapore plans to deliver its first kits during the second quarter of 2023.


