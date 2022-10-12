By Bitt, IDEMIA

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitt and IDEMIA are pleased to have won the 2022 G20 TechSprint global CBDC competition. The announcement came ahead of the G20 Bali Summit from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Bank Indonesia as they concluded their third annual contest, which received more than 100 submissions from many of the world's leading financial, technology, science, and marketing companies.  An independent panel of 11 experts, convened by Bank Indonesia, assessed the developed prototypes from the shortlisted teams to determine the winners.

