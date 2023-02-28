Support Local Journalism

Deal reverses half-century of Black bank closures and contractions, corrects Mountain West Black banking desert

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redemption Holding Company ("RHC") announced today its agreement to purchase Utah-based Holladay Bank and Trust, marking the first time in American history that an existing commercial bank would become a Black-owned Minority Depository Institution ("MDI") through acquisition. RHC will become the only Black-owned bank serving the Mountain West pending federal regulatory approval.


