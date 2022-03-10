SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the world's #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do work, today announced Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (Blakes or the Firm) recently selected NetDocuments as its document and email management platform.
Blakes was motivated by several business drivers in its pursuit of a new content management platform. Most significantly, the Firm was looking for its chosen technology to manage all concerns related to data and cybersecurity, enhance client service and collaboration, and provide its people with an improved user experience.
"At Blakes, our commitment to innovation has always been a foundation of our success," shared Bryson Stokes, the Firm's Managing Partner. "There is nothing more critical than having technology in place that allows us to deliver exceptional client service while also maintaining our clients' trust and providing peace of mind surrounding their data and information. NetDocuments is helping us achieve our client service, information governance and security objectives."
The Blakes team was also seeking an increased ability to collaborate internally and with clients, a focus on integrations with Microsoft Teams and other Microsoft products, and ways to better manage emails with predictive filing capabilities.
"We were impressed by NetDocuments' commitment to innovation," said Amar Gill, Chief Technology Officer at Blakes. "NetDocuments was born in the cloud so the maturity of the platform, the company's deep understanding of cloud technology and focus on security was appealing to us."
"We have worked with thousands of law firms and corporate legal departments on technology evaluations and reviews, and the Firm's dedication to a rigorous, fair, and thorough DMS evaluation was extremely impressive," stated NetDocuments CEO, Josh Baxter.
In the last year, NetDocuments has seen significant growth globally including in Canada, and the addition of two Seven Sisters law firms. As a result, NetDocuments is setting up and will operate a new fifth commercial service region in Canada. NetDocuments currently operates services in the US, UK, Germany, and Australia, as well as a government-specific service based on FedRAMP Authorization.
"We are very excited to expand our Canadian presence as part of our global growth. Thanks to the presence of our existing Canadian customers as well the new firms we are onboarding, the timing is ideal to plan and launch our Canadian service as an extension of our overall global service footprint," shared Josh Baxter.
