OREM, Utah, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendtec, a leading manufacturer of high-quality blenders and kitchen appliances, has announced the launch of its latest product - the all-new immersion blender. Designed to provide versatility and convenience, the new Blendtec Immersion Blender is set to enhance the way home cooks approach blending, mixing, and pureeing.


