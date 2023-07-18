Support Local Journalism

  • Blue Compass Brand Rollout Now Complete in 9 states
  • Alliance RV added to Blue Compass Product Lineup in Utah

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV announced the expansion of the Blue Compass RV brand to Utah. Last week, Blue Compass launched the brand on its flagship store in the greater Salt Lake City market. This year the company is rolling out the Blue Compass RV brand to over 100 stores in 33 states.


