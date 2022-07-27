Philanthropist, venture capitalist and serial entrepreneur, Alan E. Hall, leveraging an innovative patented energy technology to improve the environment and economy
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philanthropist, venture capitalist and serial entrepreneur, Alan E. Hall, has launched a new company Blue Sky Energy (BSE) Corporation to remediate coal waste and repurpose it as a clean energy source and in the process capture harmful greenhouse gases.
The Utah-based company partners with coal producers to convert coal and coal waste into useable, energy efficient by-products, which include crude oil, carbon neutral coal CHAR and industrial compressed gasses. These products will be used by numerous industries primarily in multiple non-fuel burning applications.
"Global climate change is a serious issue that needs to be addressed while at the same time providing cleaner energy products for a growing economy. With this in mind, a team of high-level executives with expertise in science, business and the fossil fuel industries has been assembled to tackle this challenge," said Alan Hall, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Sky Energy Corporation. "Based upon using a game-changing energy innovation, we can save the planet and at the same time provide the industry with needed cleaner energy products."
BSE has obtained an exclusive, global operating license from Renuva™ Energy, to commercialize its patented technology through innovative manufacturing plants. These processing facilities convert coal and coal fines into reusable energy sources. One plant ingesting 75,000 tons of coal refuse will generate up to 24,750 tons of industrial-grade charcoal, 187,500 barrels of crude oil and high volumes of commercial gasses – butane, methane and propane - annually.
According to Hall, "BSE saw a need in the global marketplace for the solution our company offers. It is a win for the environment, a win for the coal producers and a win for those industries that use the by-products our manufacturing process produces."
The first BSE manufacturing plant is currently being fabricated for a location in Price, Utah, in partnership with area mining companies. It is expected to be operational in November 2022.
"Over the next five years, BSE plans to have 300 plants across the United States and another 1,200 facilities in numerous foreign coal mining countries," added Hall.
Blue Sky Energy Corporation
Blue Sky Energy Corporation is a Utah-based company committed to providing a clean energy solution that is both good for a healthy environment and a growing economy. For more information visit blueskyenergycorp.com.