BluEdge expands its capabilities to include photo retouching, VFX, and CGI services.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluEdge, a national leader in creative graphics, reprographics, managed print services, and 3D services, has added the former SALT Studios team, skilled in high-end visual boutique media effective August 15, 2022. The official announcement was made August 15th from BluEdge's headquarters in its New York City location. Recognizing the opportunity to expand its current capabilities with SALT Studios' complimentary services, BluEdge and the team at SALT Studios began discussions, leading to the transition.

