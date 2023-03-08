BlueWind Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/BlueWind Medical)

  • CPT Code establishes a standard reimbursement pathway for the BlueWind System effective January 1, 2024

PARK CITY, Utah, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, Ltd., an innovative medical device company that aims to transform neuromodulation therapy for OAB by providing physicians and their patients with a patient-centric solution, is pleased to announce that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code for the subfascial implantation of a tibial neuromodulation device for Overactive Bladder (OAB). This information was released by the AMA in the February 2023 Summary of Panel Actions from the February CPT Editorial Panel Meeting. The new code will become effective January 1, 2024. The specific procedure code with description will be published by the AMA in July 2023.


