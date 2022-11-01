BlueWind Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/BlueWind Medical)

BlueWind Medical

 By Bluewind Medical

PARK CITY, Utah and HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, Ltd., a medical device company transforming neuromodulation therapy for overactive bladder (OAB), announced three executive appointments to leadership positions within the company. Seasoned medical device industry expert Seamus O'Connor joins as Vice President of Quality, Paul Maguire joins as Vice President of Operations, and Asher Kuper brings vast Medtech credentials as the Vice President of Research and Development, adding more than two decades of operational expertise.


