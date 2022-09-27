BlueWind Medical Logo

BlueWind Medical Logo

 By Bluewind Medical

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PARK CITY, Utah and HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, Ltd., a medical device company working to transform neuromodulation therapy for overactive bladder (OAB), announced today that Liz Kwo, M.D., MBA, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Everly Health, has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you