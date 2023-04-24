BlueWind Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/BlueWind Medical)

PARK CITY, Utah, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, Ltd., the developer of transformative implantable tibial neuromodulation therapy for Overactive Bladder (OAB), today announced that efficacy results of the OASIS pivotal clinical study will be presented in a late breaking session at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago April 27th- May 1st. In addition, the company was selected to present at the inaugural AUA Innovation Nexus on April 27th and will exhibit its novel BlueWind System at the AUA conference.


