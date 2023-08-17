BlueWind Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/BlueWind Medical)

Revi redefines the treatment of Urgency Incontinence with a patient-centric implantable tibial neuromodulation solution that empowers patients

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, Ltd. today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo marketing request for the Revi System, a transformative tibial neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of the symptoms of urgency incontinence alone or in combination with urinary urgency. Physicians should follow clinical guidelines as applicable and should use their discretion to determine if Revi can be used before patients fail or not tolerate more conservative therapy. The De Novo grant is for men and women with urge urinary incontinence (UUI) and was based on results from the OASIS pivotal trial, in which Revi demonstrated statistically significant improvement in the reduction of symptoms of UUI compared to baseline and a favorable safety profile.


