SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement data intelligence company Blyncsy announces the launch of its contact tracing product, Mercury. Mercury will initially be available for universities with subsequent availability to government buildings and other private entities, utilizing existing Wi-Fi networks to manage current and future contagion contact tracing.
"Blyncsy is continuing to innovate ways in which our technology can be adapted for our current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, and launching Mercury for universities is a clear way to harness our technology to help our campus communities. Through existing Wi-Fi networks, we'll be able to launch an opt-in contact tracing system, making it low cost with no additional hardware or infrastructure required, and maintaining a specific focus on privacy," said Blyncsy CEO, Mark Pittman.
