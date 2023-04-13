Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BookClub Inc, the enterprise learning platform that up-levels team performance, has announced a strategic partnership with HarperCollins Leadership, a leading provider of books and resources to help individuals grow in their career and life. The partnership is aimed at providing better access to world-class content and resources to teams and individuals, enabling them to perform at the highest level possible.


