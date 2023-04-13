BookClub Inc, the enterprise learning platform that up-levels team performance, has announced a strategic partnership with HarperCollins Leadership, a leading provider of books and resources to help individuals grow in their career and life
SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BookClub Inc, the enterprise learning platform that up-levels team performance, has announced a strategic partnership with HarperCollins Leadership, a leading provider of books and resources to help individuals grow in their career and life. The partnership is aimed at providing better access to world-class content and resources to teams and individuals, enabling them to perform at the highest level possible.
With the partnership, BookClub will integrate HarperCollins Leadership's content into its platform, making it easily accessible to millions of teams across the globe. The two companies will work together to develop custom learning solutions that address the unique needs of different organizations and teams, helping them to achieve their performance goals.
David Blake, CEO of BookClub Inc, stated that "this partnership has the potential to change how teams and leaders can increase their performance capability. Our mission is to empower teams to become more effective, and with HarperCollins Leadership's expertise in leadership development, we can provide our clients with a wider range of tools and resources to help them achieve their goals."
Matt Baugher, HarperCollins SVP and Publisher of HarperCollins Leadership, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying that "our relationship with BookClub will further our ability to get the incredible content from these authors into the hands of the people and teams that need them. Together, we can help teams and individuals achieve their full potential and drive success in their organizations."
BookClub and HarperCollins Leadership are committed to helping organizations and individuals succeed through better access to quality learning resources. This partnership represents a significant step forward in achieving that goal, and the companies look forward to the positive impact it will have on teams and leaders around the world.
For more information on the partnership, please visit the BookClub Inc website or HarperCollins Leadership's website.
About BookClub
Founded in 2020, BookClub is a SaaS-based learning platform that empowers groups, teams, and enterprises to learn and apply what they learn together. The company is backed by Signal Peak, GSV Ventures, Maveron, Pelion, and others.
About HarperCollins Leadership
HarperCollins Leadership publishes content from leaders who redefine or expand what a reader previously thought possible. Authors provide unique inspiration and experiences to those who seek to learn, make a difference, and find their own version of success.
