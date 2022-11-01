...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A Company Recognized for Workplace Culture and Inclusion by The Salt Lake Tribune
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader and white label SEO services provider, Boostability, receives a Top Workplaces 2022 award presented by The Salt Lake Tribune for the fourth time.
Boostability wins Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces Award for 4th time.
Taud Olsen, Boostability's Vice President of Human Resources comments, "We're honored to receive this award that represents our true appreciation of each unique voice that exists within our global culture of people whom we passionately celebrate."
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
The award list is based on employee feedback through third-party surveys administered by Energage, LLC, The Salt Lake Tribune's research partner. This survey is anonymous and measures workplace culture, execution, connection, including alignment, and more. Energage is a company that helps organizations take into account employee feedback and utilize it as employer recognition.
Boostability is the global leader in white label SEO services, partnering with the top agencies, publishers, and internet companies in the world. It serves in multiple languages across countries, and continents, and provides full-service SEO with fulfillment, product, sales, customer service, and marketing departments. Boostability has one of the largest small business SEO databases and has served SEO to more small businesses than any other company in the world. If you would like more information about Boostability's services, please visit https://www.boostability.com/.
