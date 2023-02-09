Support Local Journalism

The firm's attorneys believe that people deserve a second chance, particularly when they are pursuing educational opportunities and taking important steps to build a life that will not lead back to criminal activity. The firm recognizes the effort students with convictions put into overcoming their pasts and moving on to a better future.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collins Rupp, P.C. is pleased to announce that it will be relaunching its Moving Forward Scholarship for the Fall of 2023. Designed to help students overcome criminal convictions and begin a better life, the Moving Forward Scholarship is an important expression of the firm's values and desire to build a better future.


