Certified B Corporation™ and impact-driven adventure lifestyle brand, Cotopaxi, welcomes new Chief Brand Officer Brad Hiranaga as the latest C-suite executive to join the team during an exciting year for brand growth.

Cotopaxi positions for next phase of growth with additions to leadership team

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified B Corporation™ and impact-driven adventure lifestyle brand, Cotopaxi, welcomes new Chief Brand Officer Brad Hiranaga as the latest C-suite executive to join the team during an exciting year for brand growth. Hiranaga joins Cotopaxi from his most recent post as Chief Marketing Officer of General Mills, where he spent 5 years building some of the most loved brands in the world and transforming marketing to create remarkable experiences for people. Over his 18 year career at General Mills, Hiranaga commercially led and grew a $2 billion business unit, expanded and integrated e-commerce into all brands in the portfolio, digitized the "Box Tops for Education" loyalty program, and established the mission for General Mills: Be a Force for Good. Hiranaga's ability to build inspired, high-performing teams motivated to deliver bold marketing ideas that solve real problems, grow businesses, and shape culture set him apart for the position.


