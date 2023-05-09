Bradford White Water Heaters announces a new partnership with the powerful messaging platform Podium that helps contractors grow their business through better communication with their customers.

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer of water heaters and boilers offers contractors specially discounted access to the powerful messaging platform that is modernizing how business gets done

AMBLER, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces a new partnership with the powerful messaging platform Podium that helps contractors grow their business through better communication with their customers.


