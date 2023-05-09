.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Bradford White Water Heaters announces a new partnership with the powerful messaging platform Podium that helps contractors grow their business through better communication with their customers.
Leading U.S.-based manufacturer of water heaters and boilers offers contractors specially discounted access to the powerful messaging platform that is modernizing how business gets done
AMBLER, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces a new partnership with the powerful messaging platform Podium that helps contractors grow their business through better communication with their customers.
With premium access to Podium's suite of messaging tools, Bradford White contractors can text customers to gather online reviews, connect with leads and send promotional campaigns, all from a single easily accessible inbox.
"At Bradford White, we do everything we can to help our contractors be more successful," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "Podium makes connecting with existing and prospective customers as easy as sending a text. With their customizable, intuitive tools, contractors can streamline communications and distinguish themselves from competitors who continue to rely on clunky and outdated options."
Texting is the only marketing channel with a 98% open rate and offers customers a convenient, personal 1:1 connection that is more effective than advertising. On average, Podium users see monthly online reviews double and build lasting relationships with customers five times faster.
Podium allows contractors to send custom review requests that link customers directly to Google reviews or industry-specific websites. The Podium platform also routes leads from all channels into a single easy to use inbox, increasing efficiency and conversion rates.
Bradford White For the Pro® contractors are eligible for an exclusive Podium discount.
Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.
About Podium
Podium exists to help local businesses thrive, so they can focus on what matters most – their customers. Today, more than 100,000 local businesses are powered by Podium, helping to facilitate millions of customer interactions and payment transactions. From customer-generated reviews, to more seamless communication offerings and contactless payment tools, Podium is modernizing the way local businesses operate and grow their businesses. Podium is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and was founded in 2014. To learn more, visit https://www.podium.com/bradford-white/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.