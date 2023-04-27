Support Local Journalism

OGDEN, Utah, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, and Jodi Orgill Brown, a brain tumor survivor and award-winning author of the book, "The Sun Still Shines: How a Brain Tumor Helped Me See the Light," is excited to share facts, tips, and inspiration as an expert media guest to speak on the topic.

Brown shares her inspiring and resilient story of overcoming a brain tumor diagnosis, the accompanying 15 surgeries, and now living with facial paralysis, on stages, podcasts, books, and YouTube. Her personal "one-in-a-million" experience of fighting to survive has touched the hearts of readers and audiences worldwide, and makes her an ideal guest for media outlets looking for coverage of this important topic during Brain Tumor Awareness Month.


