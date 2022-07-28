Support Local Journalism

LINDON, Utah, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless' Brilliant Beauty Activator will take any at-home self-care routine to the next level. The patented Dual Motion Technology provides 100 customizable settings of the sonic oscillation to get a thorough, gentle cleanse that adapts to each specific skin care need. Each silicone channel on the beauty tool evenly distributes cleanser across the skin to remove makeup, dirt, and debris to purify skin more effectively than a nylon bristle. This product is ultra-hygienic, nonporous, and made with medical-grade silicone. It is shower safe and has a 60-day battery to keep up with even the most rigorous skincare routine.

