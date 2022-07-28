The Brilliant Beauty Activator provides gentle daily cleansing for any at-home skincare routine.
LINDON, Utah, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless' Brilliant Beauty Activator will take any at-home self-care routine to the next level. The patented Dual Motion Technology provides 100 customizable settings of the sonic oscillation to get a thorough, gentle cleanse that adapts to each specific skin care need. Each silicone channel on the beauty tool evenly distributes cleanser across the skin to remove makeup, dirt, and debris to purify skin more effectively than a nylon bristle. This product is ultra-hygienic, nonporous, and made with medical-grade silicone. It is shower safe and has a 60-day battery to keep up with even the most rigorous skincare routine.
The Beauty Activator will not only decongest skin, but will minimize the appearance of pores and rejuvenate the skin to increase firmness. The stimulating massage of the Beauty Activator allows a relaxing experience while sweeping away dead skin cells to reveal bright, brilliant skin.
With a 3-year guarantee, Brandless is committed to providing a quality exfoliator that deeply cleanses, promotes lifting and toning, and adapts to individual skin. Take this tool on-the-go with its wireless and waterproof features to keep skin feeling brilliant.
For more information about the Brandless Brilliant Beauty products, visit Brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.