Brandless unscented baby lotion is good for the planet and good for babies.
LINDON, Utah, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Providing access to sustainable products with trusted ingredients to help people make better choices for themselves, their families and the planet is at the heart of Brandless' mission.
Brandless' unscented baby lotion was recognized by TheSkimm as one of the top sustainable parenting products. Parents can trust this baby lotion to be a great product for the planet and their baby's skin.
TheSkimm affirms that, "Dry, flaky skin has met its match. This lotion is hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free. Because you shouldn't have to worry about what goes on your newborn's skin". Brandless' baby lotion is made with shea butter and coconut oil, and leaves silicone, gluten, and other no-nos behind. TheSkimm's review also mentions that, "Customers rave about how light it is, plus how easily it spreads and soaks into skin".
Brandless also curates a Bringing Home Baby Bundle full of high-quality products so every parent is prepared with the essentials when they bring their new baby home. It's stocked with hypoallergenic, gentle and effective baby essentials and is packaged in our Small Women Cotton Basket for the perfect storage option or ready-to-go gift. Brandless products deliver on the brand promise of quality products at accessible prices.
