...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from 7 PM MST this evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Brandless CEO, Cydni Tetro, Named Among Top 100 Entrepreneurs in Utah
The Wasatch Innovation Network named Utah's top 100 entrepreneurs for 2022
LINDON, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless, one of the world's fastest growing omnichannel companies, is excited to share that CEO Cydni Tetro has been recognized as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in Utah. The Wasatch Innovation Network has recognized entrepreneurs that are poised to build the next wave of innovation in Utah from a list of community-nominated and peer-selected leaders. Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance says, "These entrepreneurs represent the best of the best in terms of innovation and capacity to lead our growing ecosystem…We could not be more excited about supporting and learning from these emerging leaders as they bring ideas to life and solutions to market".
As CEO of Brandless, Tetro has led the company into a new chapter of growth and spearheaded a historic raise of $118M in equity and debt financing, the largest by a female executive in Silicon Slopes. With the raise, Tetro has enabled Brandless to fulfill its mission of helping people take better care of themselves, their families and the planet like never before.
As a result of Tetro's leadership and innovation, Brandless is on an aggressive growth trajectory to create the largest mission-driven marketplace by acquiring other mission-driven, digitally native brands. Additionally, Tetro has created the Better Together community giving program at Brandless—a true reflection of her dedication to community service and supporting causes that help activate the Brandless mission of making better-for-you products more accessible. Beyond her role as CEO at Brandless, Cydni Tetro drives change in everything from inclusion and community engagement to public policy. While dedicating countless hours as the president and co-founder of Women Tech Council–a nonprofit that advances women in tech at every stage of the economic pipeline.
About Cydni Tetro:
Cydni Tetro is a recognized innovator of experience, a growth leader, technologist, STEM advocate, author and speaker. She's grown companies, marketing & product teams, developed customer experience strategies and go-to-market strategies that ensure market leadership, customer relationships and growth strategies. Tetro has earned numerous other awards and accolades for her leadership and innovation, including CEO of the Year, Woman of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Innovator of the Year. Throughout her career, she has used technology to accelerate growth and impact in everything from startups to established brands like Disney, Verizon, Target, Walmart, Hasbro, Marvel, NFL and MLB.
About Brandless:
Brandless is founded on the belief that it should be easy for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet. By working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. Focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, Brandless is leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Now an industry leading aggregator, Brandless is creating the largest ever marketplace designed to enable and empower people to become forces for good. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
