The Wasatch Innovation Network named Utah's top 100 entrepreneurs for 2022

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless, one of the world's fastest growing omnichannel companies, is excited to share that CEO Cydni Tetro has been recognized as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in Utah. The Wasatch Innovation Network has recognized entrepreneurs that are poised to build the next wave of innovation in Utah from a list of community-nominated and peer-selected leaders. Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance says, "These entrepreneurs represent the best of the best in terms of innovation and capacity to lead our growing ecosystem…We could not be more excited about supporting and learning from these emerging leaders as they bring ideas to life and solutions to market".


