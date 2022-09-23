The Brilliant Beauty Activator, facial scrubs, and toner spray make the perfect skin-care routine from Brandless
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless offers a full line of clean beauty products that are certified cruelty-free and exclude over 400 questionable ingredients. Within the Brandless Beauty line is the Brilliant Beauty Activator, Grapefruit Facial Scrub, and a Facial Toner Spray. The variety of products available ensure every skin type can find responsibly sourced skin-care products. Kimberly at SheScribes recently shared that the Brilliant Beauty Activator is "simply WOW!".
The Beauty Activator will not only decongest skin, but will minimize the appearance of pores and rejuvenate the skin to increase firmness. The stimulating massage of the Beauty Activator allows a relaxing experience while sweeping away dead skin cells to reveal bright, brilliant skin. Kimberly mentions that, "this beauty tool is AMAZING! It's soft and gentle on your skin. It doesn't feel rough at all…I love that it has so many different settings so that you can find the one that is perfect for you and your skin. This leaves my skin feeling like I stepped out of the shower with a clean face".
Using the Beauty Activator alongside the Grapefruit Facial Scrub and Facial Toner Spray creates the ultimate self-care routine to nourish your skin. The Girlie Girl Army ranks the facial toner spray among its top self-care items, and SheScribes attests that "for only $5, you can't beat a quality product like this".
For more information about the Brandless' clean beauty essentials, visit Brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.