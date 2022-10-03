Cydni Tetro, CEO of Brandless, receives award recognizing her dedicated leadership
LINDON, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless, one of the world's fastest growing omnichannel companies, is proud to announce that Cydni Tetro has received the Campaign US Female Frontier Award. This award recognized female leaders that are the most progressive and boundary-pushing leaders in their industry. As CEO of Brandless, Tetro has led the company into a new chapter of growth and spearheaded a historic raise of $118M in equity and debt financing, the largest by a female executive in Silicon Slopes. With the raise, she began a new chapter for the company that would enable it to fulfill its mission of helping people take better care of themselves, their families and the planet like never before.
With Tetro at the helm of leadership, Brandless is on an aggressive growth trajectory to create the largest mission-driven marketplace by acquiring other mission-driven, digitally native brands. Additionally, Tetro has created the B.More community giving program at Brandless—a true reflection of her dedication to community service and supporting causes that help activate the Brandless mission of making better-for-you products more accessible. Beyond her role as CEO at Brandless, Cydni Tetro drives change in everything from inclusion and community engagement to public policy. While dedicating countless hours as the president and co-founder of Women Tech Council–a nonprofit that advances women in tech at every stage of the economic pipeline.
Cydni Tetro is a recognized innovator of experience, a growth leader, technologist, STEM advocate, author and speaker. She's grown companies, marketing & product teams, developed customer experience strategies and go-to-market strategies that ensure market leadership, customer relationships and growth strategies. Tetro has earned numerous other awards and accolades for her leadership and innovation, including CEO of the Year, Woman of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Innovator of the Year. Throughout her career, she has used technology to accelerate growth and impact in everything from startups to established brands like Disney, Verizon, Target, Walmart, Hasbro, Marvel, NFL and MLB.
About Brandless:
Brandless is founded on the belief that it should be easy for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet. By working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. Focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, Brandless is leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Now an industry leading aggregator, Brandless is creating the largest ever marketplace designed to enable and empower people to become forces for good. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
