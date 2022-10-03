Support Local Journalism

Cydni Tetro, CEO of Brandless, receives award recognizing her dedicated leadership

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless, one of the world's fastest growing omnichannel companies, is proud to announce that Cydni Tetro has received the Campaign US Female Frontier Award. This award recognized female leaders that are the most progressive and boundary-pushing leaders in their industry. As CEO of Brandless, Tetro has led the company into a new chapter of growth and spearheaded a historic raise of $118M in equity and debt financing, the largest by a female executive in Silicon Slopes. With the raise, she began a new chapter for the company that would enable it to fulfill its mission of helping people take better care of themselves, their families and the planet like never before.

