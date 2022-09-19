Abigail Shaha is recognized as a 40 Under 40 recipient making her impact as a marketing expert
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtahValley360's 40 Under 40 award is held annually to recognize the top 40 professionals that are making an impact across Utah Valley. This year, Abigail Shaha, Brandless' Director of Communications, earned the UtahValley360 40 Under 40 award for the remarkable work in her career thus far.
As mentioned in Business Q Magazine, "[Abigail] earned a bachelor's in communications/print journalism from BYU and an MPA from the University of Utah. She started her career as a journalist at a political magazine in Washington D.C., then onto Newsweek in NYC, and the Deseret News in Salt Lake City. After her newsworthy beginnings, she transitioned to public relations, working in media relations, strategic communications, messaging, positioning, crisis management and branding for everything from technology companies and nonprofits to public figures and executives".
"[Abigail] now works at Brandless where she creates more branding as the director of communications. Brandless is also in the headline business with a $118-million funding raise last year, nearly 500k followers on Instagram, and as the host of Utah's first Consumer Summit this past spring — which Abigail masterminded". Brandless is founded on the belief that it should be easy for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet. Abigail has played a pivotal role in creating the largest ever marketplace designed to enable and empower people to become forces for good.