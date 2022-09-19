Support Local Journalism

Abigail Shaha is recognized as a 40 Under 40 recipient making her impact as a marketing expert

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtahValley360's 40 Under 40 award is held annually to recognize the top 40 professionals that are making an impact across Utah Valley. This year, Abigail Shaha, Brandless' Director of Communications, earned the UtahValley360 40 Under 40 award for the remarkable work in her career thus far.

