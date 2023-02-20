Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Brandless joins the list of 100 top Utah companies supporting women

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless is excited to share that they've been selected as one of the top 100 Utah companies championing women. Go Utah and the Utah Women & Leadership Project have culminated a list of Utah's most diligent companies setting an example to people, businesses, and the Utah community—an initiative created by Inspire in Utah and the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah).


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.