Brandless is among the top 50 fastest growing and emerging companies in Utah.

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Utah Business Fast 50 Award recognizes companies that are growing fast and making their impact in Utah. "Fast 50 companies are established companies selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue and are vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy. They are ranked in order of 2021 growth. Companies must be doing business for at least two years. In addition to the Fast 50, Utah Business also recognizes emerging companies—those companies who have not been in business the required two plus years, but who are already showing exponential growth."

