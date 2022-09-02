Brandless is among the top 50 fastest growing and emerging companies in Utah.
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Utah Business Fast 50 Award recognizes companies that are growing fast and making their impact in Utah. "Fast 50 companies are established companies selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue and are vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy. They are ranked in order of 2021 growth. Companies must be doing business for at least two years. In addition to the Fast 50, Utah Business also recognizes emerging companies—those companies who have not been in business the required two plus years, but who are already showing exponential growth."
As one of the state's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms, Brandless is proud to announce their recognition as an Emerging Growth Fast 50 Award recipient. Since opening their doors in 2020, Brandless has been on an aggressive growth trajectory of creating the largest mission-driven marketplace by acquiring other mission-driven, digitally native brands. During the last two years, Brandless has achieved 6700% company growth, proof of both the rapidly growing impact of the company and their built-for-good marketplace.
Brandless is founded on the belief that it should be easy for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet. By working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. Focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, Brandless is leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Now an industry leading aggregator, Brandless is creating the largest ever marketplace designed to enable and empower people to become forces for good.
For more information about Brandless and its products, visit Brandless.com.