The Brandless Pro-blender is a non-toxic kitchen appliance that's good for that family

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensuring your kitchen is stocked with practical and safe gadgets makes healthy eating and living that much easier. Green Child Magazine listed Brandless' Pro-blender as "one of the most important healthy kitchen essentials". Saying that, "high powered blenders are crucial for making fruit smoothies, green smoothies, nut milk, pasta sauces, raw soups, dressings, and even grinding coffee beans…the Brandless Blender (at just $149) is newer to the scene but so far we've found it to be just as powerful as the expensive ones". This small addition to a kitchen line-up speaks to Brandless' value of branding less and living more. Without the big brand logo or price tag, the Pro-blender has the same capabilities as other top blenders on the market but at a more accessible price.

