Truic's Startup Savant has named the top startups of 2023 and Brandless joins the list
LINDON, Utah, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless is proud to announce that it's been recognized among the top 100 companies that made Truic Startup Savant's list for 2023. Truic named the top startups at all stages across the world within all sectors. Ranging from seed funding to B series funding, Truic's list is a comprehensive view of startups that are disrupting their industries.
With a funding round of $410.5 million and products that focus on making everyone a force for good—Brandless made the list of top Ecommerce startups for 2023 per Truic's list. Startup Savant mentions, "By leveraging the power of community, Brandless creates hardworking products that are good for their customers and the environment. Their startup company is based around the concept of customers over packaging and 'people over promotion', which allows the company to provide affordable personal care products without sacrificing quality."
Led by Brandless CEO, Cydni Tetro, Brandless is founded on the belief that it should be easy to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by offering simple and sustainable products that provide everything you need on your body, in your body and around your home. Since its inception, Brandless has expanded its product portfolio and marketplace through acquiring mission-driven businesses and brands.
Brandless' wellness platform combines beloved and carefully curated products within the Brandless Innovation Portfolio, a collection of brands who share the Brandless vision and are joining the platform to accelerate growth, expand reach, and achieve their shared mission. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, Brandless is leading a movement that makes everyone a force for good.
For more information about Brandless and its products, visit Brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
