LINDON, Utah, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless is excited to share that they've been selected as one of the top 41 companies Shattering the Glass Ceiling for Women in Tech. Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on increasing the number of women in technology, has created the Shatter List award to identify and recognize companies with programs that are accelerating progress towards breaking the glass ceiling for women in tech.


