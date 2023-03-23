Brandless is recognized for its work to support women in tech and creating an inclusive workplace culture
LINDON, Utah, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless is excited to share that they've been selected as one of the top 41 companies Shattering the Glass Ceiling for Women in Tech. Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on increasing the number of women in technology, has created the Shatter List award to identify and recognize companies with programs that are accelerating progress towards breaking the glass ceiling for women in tech.
Women Tech Council states, "While no single company or leader's implementation in these areas is complete, and many are continually evaluating and innovating to improve processes, a ranking on The Shatter List indicates a meaningful organizational commitment, active and targeted programming, and impact for women in technology."
The Shatter List award took into consideration executive engagement, company programming, community investment, and internal company-led groups that support women and diversity and inclusion.
The Brandless executive team is dedicated to ensuring women within the company feel supported from individual contributors to the C-suite. Brandless' inclusive hiring practices, flexible hybrid work philosophy, and comprehensive benefits create a culture that champions women to conquer both their professional and personal goals.
Brandless CEO Cydni Tetro actively supports women within the organization by providing and encouraging networking opportunities within the company and industry. This creates opportunities for the women of Brandless to be recognized in national and local awards, present at speaking events, and gain recognition within their niche. Brandless is also actively involved in Women Tech Council, Utah Valley University's WeLift, Women in Entrepreneurship at BYU, WCollective, and the Women's Leadership Institute. Moreover, Brandless has invested in female leaders with comprehensive benefit packages like maternity leave and currently has a leadership team that is 45% women.
Brandless has focused on ensuring that women are not left out of the workforce as companies continue the return to in-person work. For Brandless, it's not just hybrid work–it's providing a place for employees to do what is best for them and to be accountable. As Brandless CEO Cydni Tetro says, "Flexible work is not just working less hours. It's allowing your employees to show up both in their personal and professional lives in a meaningful way so they can succeed." By approaching work-life balance this way, Brandless is able to support its female employees who are balancing both personal and professional goals.
Who is Brandless?
Led by Brandless CEO Cydni Tetro, Brandless is founded on the belief that it should be easy to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by offering simple and sustainable products that provide everything you need on your body, in your body and around your home. Since its inception, Brandless has expanded its product portfolio and marketplace through acquiring mission-driven businesses and brands.
Brandless' wellness platform combines beloved and carefully curated products within the Brandless Innovation Portfolio, a collection of brands who share the Brandless vision and are joining the platform to accelerate growth, expand reach, and achieve their shared mission. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, Brandless is leading a movement that makes everyone a force for good.
For more information about Brandless and its products, visit Brandless.com.
