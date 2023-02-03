Inc.'s Best in Business for 2022 has been announced and Brandless joins the list
LINDON, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless is proud to announce that it's been recognized among the 240 companies that made Inc.'s Best in Business list for 2022. Inc. honors companies that are working to be purposeful before profitable and who demonstrate going above and beyond to make a positive impact on their industry. Brandless was recognized as a leader in the Consumer Products industry and made a significant impact by providing community aid through its B.More Community Giving Program in 2022.
Brandless is founded on the belief that it should be easy to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by offering simple and sustainable products that provide everything you need on your body, in your body and around your home. Since its inception, Brandless has expanded its product portfolio and marketplace through acquiring mission-driven businesses and brands.
Over the last year, Brandless has furthered this mission by launching the B.More community giving program to expand its positive impact across the community. Under this program, Brandless supports causes both they and their community believe in and is another way the company is activating its mission to make better-for-you products more accessible.
In 2022, Brandless is on track to donate $250,000 of product to causes including Ukranian and Afghan refugees and those experiencing homelessness through B.More. These efforts include:
Sending 28,000 feminine hygiene pads and tampons—two of the most requested items—to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
Creating bundles of home and personal care products for refugees arriving in Utah.
Donating 41,100 bottles of body care products to individuals experiencing homelessness in Utah and Kentucky.
Through the B.More program, the Brandless mission to help people take better care of themselves, their families and the planet extends beyond Brandless' own products. Brandless intentionally gives back with the purpose of recognizing and supporting communities in need worldwide.
For more information about Brandless and its products, visit Brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
