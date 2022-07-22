Support Local Journalism

Brandless' trendy tote makes shopping sustainably easier than ever.

LINDON, Utah, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CafeMom recognized the Net Market Tote as a must-have reusable product. They mention that, "this cool-looking, reusable tote is great for bringing to the farmers market or the local grocery store. This bag holds about 12 apples, and the netting lets them breathe". Along with its expandable size and reusability, "it's made from biodegradable organic cotton, so it won't end up in a landfill when its useful life is over".

