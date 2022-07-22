Brandless' trendy tote makes shopping sustainably easier than ever.
LINDON, Utah, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CafeMom recognized the Net Market Tote as a must-have reusable product. They mention that, "this cool-looking, reusable tote is great for bringing to the farmers market or the local grocery store. This bag holds about 12 apples, and the netting lets them breathe". Along with its expandable size and reusability, "it's made from biodegradable organic cotton, so it won't end up in a landfill when its useful life is over".
Brandless prides itself on creating accessibility to good-for-the-planet products that make life easier. With the help of the Net Market Tote, anyone can make better choices for themselves, their families and the planet. This product is easy to store, ultralight, and made of 100% sustainable cotton. Anyone can use this tote to make local shopping a breeze while supporting the planet.
Brandless makes sustainable shopping an easy habit with its Foldable Tote Bag. This durable tote is made with 100% recycled plastic and reduces the need for one-use plastic bags while running errands, traveling, or storing personal items. The combination of the Net Market Tote and Brandless' travel products make leaving home an opportunity to help the planet through better-for-you products.
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.