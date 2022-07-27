Support Local Journalism

Ready for the perfect Summer? Brandless' Pro-Blender is the first thing you'll need.

LINDON, Utah, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before spending hundreds of dollars on a name-brand blender, Daily Mom recommends checking out Brandless' Pro-Blender, noting that "regardless of the lack of a big logo from a brand name company this blender has the same specs as all of the top blenders on the market at a fraction of the price tag". Branding less and living more is at the center of Brandless' mission to provide the best products at the best prices. With a three-year promise, this Blender is guaranteed to provide the perfect swirl, every time.

