Ready for the perfect Summer? Brandless' Pro-Blender is the first thing you'll need.
LINDON, Utah, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before spending hundreds of dollars on a name-brand blender, Daily Mom recommends checking out Brandless' Pro-Blender, noting that "regardless of the lack of a big logo from a brand name company this blender has the same specs as all of the top blenders on the market at a fraction of the price tag". Branding less and living more is at the center of Brandless' mission to provide the best products at the best prices. With a three-year promise, this Blender is guaranteed to provide the perfect swirl, every time.
The Pro-Blender boasts a powerful 2 HP motor with an oversize blender space of 64oz. The best part? It's all dishwasher safe. Daily Mom also notes how easy it is to use, "this blender will never lose suction, which is one of the best parts. That means that you will never have to worry about stopping your production to remove the lid and push the ingredients back down towards the blades. Saving you time and frustration". The Brandless Pro-Blender is a top-performing kitchen gadget that will make Summer recipes a breeze.
To get the most out of the Pro-Blender, Brandless provides all the essential blending nutrition powders.These all natural, non-GMO powders take smoothies, nut butters, sauces, and baked goods to the next level. With the Pro-Blender and additional powers, Brandless products deliver on the brand promise of quality products at accessible prices.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.