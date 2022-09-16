Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Pro-Blender is a powerful kitchen appliance that can't be beat

LINDON, Utah , Sept. 16, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Brandless Pro-Blender has all of the power and features of the top-rated benders on the market, without the high price point. Food Plus Words recently reviewed the Brandless Pro-Blender and named it one of the best blenders for nuts and seeds. The review mentions that, "it's a very powerful machine, at 1,500 watts, which is about 2 horsepower. It features 6 super sharp stainless steel blades which make very light work of grinding through the likes of nuts, seeds, and so forth", making nut butter or any recipe-making less of a chore.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you