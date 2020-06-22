CLEARFIELD, Utah, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Brandless"—the direct-to-consumer health & wellness and home goods company that rose to fame by being valued over $500 million in a few short years through venture capitalism—is poised for more bold success following their June 22, 2020 relaunch. And with SEO National supporting its revival, the company is looking forward to making high quality everyday items affordable as they eliminate the BrandTax™: the unnecessary, hidden costs you pay from other brands.
Through strategic search engine optimization that works, SEO National has helped many businesses thrive online—including Inc. 5000 companies, NBA team retail divisions, and Shark Tank-featured businesses. The company avoids the turn-and-burn business deals common in the digital marketing industry, instead favoring long-term relationships with high-quality businesses. They create high-converting websites and craft innovative SEO strategies to help companies achieve and maintain page one search engine rankings.
Damon Burton, President of SEO National, said that he is honored to be helping a company as promising as Brandless achieve new heights. "Just the name 'Brandless' and the concept behind it are brilliant," said Burton. "They found historical recognition by offering the benefits of brand-free products while simultaneously creating one of the most effective brands in e-commerce. This was unheard of in the industry, and it spurred a sensation."
Brandless attracted major investors, pledging as much as $240 million to the company. On the customer side, millions of shoppers were drawn to Brandless. And though the company's price and convenience resemble a generic or store-brand alternative, it offered the perks of brand names with healthy, ethical products and donations to worthy causes.
Burton said that Brandless has set a high bar for engaging their online audience. "They have built enviable followings on every social media channel—YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest. They get people talking about hot button issues like non-GMOs, gluten-free and food allergies and tap into parenting blogger communities," said Burton. "They build emotional bonds with their followers and turn them into evangelists for their message."
On the heels of publishing his new SEO book, "Outrank," Burton's firm is committed to growing Brandless' online following and helping the company continue its financial momentum. "The potential here is endless," said Burton. "They've tapped into the needs and ideals of today's consumers, and we're excited to help extend their products to even more homes."
To download a free copy of Burton's SEO book, visit www.FreeSEObook.com. To learn more about SEO National and how they create and optimize websites to increase traffic from search engines' organic search results, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285) or visit www.SEOnational.com.
