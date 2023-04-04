...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches valley floor, locally up to 10 inches benches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, particularly
through Tuesday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact
the Tuesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Brandless' Sustainable Cleaning Products Recognized by Architectural Digest
Prepare for spring cleaning with Brandless' sustainable household cleaning supplies
LINDON, Utah, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With everyone ready to tick off their spring cleaning checklist, Architectural Digest named the top sustainable cleaning products to help make cleaning throughout the home easier and leave all the harsh chemicals behind. Brandless' Tub and Tile Cleaner was recognized for having the same powerful cleaning qualities of the typical bathroom cleaner, while boasting sustainable packaging and ingredients.
Architectural Digest says, "...get your hands on the Brandless Tub & Tile Cleaner to deal with soap scum on both shower tiles and the glass. Our favorite part about this cleaning spray is that the refill packs are about two inches, so they will never take up precious cabinet storage space. When you're ready to reload, just drop a pack into a 32-ounce bottle and start up your bathroom cleaning routine once again." Brandless' Tub & Tile cleaner is non-toxic, cruelty free, dye free, and green seal certified. Each cleaning product comes with a 32-ounce bottle with two refill cleaning packs to help continue your sustainable & responsible journey to less waste.
To make sustainable, non-toxic choices across the home, Brandless offers sustainable products all through the home. With products ranging from toilet paper and facial tissue, to flatware and coffee cups, Brandless has everything needed for eco-conscious buying that keeps families safe. You can also find cleaning products for every room in the house, like the Multi-surface cleaner and Brandless' Granite and Stone cleaner.
For more information about Brandless and its products, visit Brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
