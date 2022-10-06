Support Local Journalism

The Eco-Friendly Travel Bundle from Brandless simplifies packing for your next adventure

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless, a mission-driven marketplace focused on providing better-for-you products at accessible prices, has been recognized for having a favored, sustainable luggage set that makes traveling easier and eco-friendly. The Brandless Eco-Friendly Travel Bundle 2.0 helps keep PET plastic bottles out of landfills and stand ups to even the harshest of travel days. With a low price of $165, the Eco-Friendly Travel Bundle 2.0 provides everything an adventurer needs for their next vacation. While high-quality materials ensure travelers will be ready with a durable, lightweight luggage set when the travel bug hits.

