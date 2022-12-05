Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Sales, Inc., the leader in demo automation for Presales teams, has appointed Brett Sheppard as Vice President of Marketing. Brett reports to Rex Galbraith, CRO, and will lead all marketing efforts for global expansion and product category creation.

Brett Sheppard has a wealth of experience crafting and implementing a cohesive marketing strategy along with mastery of data analytics, rapid-growth startup marketing, and sales development. Drawing from his unique previous experience as a solution engineering leader, U.S. military data engineer, and Gartner senior analyst, Brett has scaled cost-effective lead generation, sales development, and product category creation at software as a service (SaaS) leader including Salesforce Tableau, Splunk, and Datadog from $10 Million USD to $1+ Billion USD in annual revenue.


