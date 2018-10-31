Brigham City residents are mourning the loss of their assistant police chief, Dennis Vincent, who died in late October due to complications from a brain aneurysm.
Vincent, 53, collapsed during his annual physical fitness test. He spent a week at the University of Utah hospital in the Neuro Critical Care Unit, where he underwent surgery on his brain to stop the bleeding. Not long after, Vincent suffered another brain aneurysm and remained in critical condition until he passed away Oct. 26.
His career in law enforcement started in 1990 with the Willard Police Department, where he eventually became police chief. In 1994 he joined the Brigham City Police Department as the assistant police chief and served as emergency manager for the city. Vincent was also Box Elder County’s medical examiner, was part of the Disaster Mortuary Operations Response Team, served on the Utah Law Enforcement Torch Run Council, and helped facilitate the Special Olympics Torch Run in Box Elder County.
Vincent was a 1983 graduate of Box Elder High and later Weber State Police Academy. According to his obituary, he is survived by his wife, Karrie-de, and four sons. On Saturday his body was returned to Brigham City with law enforcement officials leading the way in a procession to the mortuary. Vincent’s funeral is set for Saturday, Nov. 3, in Brigham City starting at 1 p.m.
Vincent is the brother of Brigham City’s mayor, Tyler Vincent.
“We are all forever changed from having known him,” the Brigham City Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”