Alianza's cloud-native platform is a part of Brightspeed's multi-faceted initiative to embrace cloud solutions for increasing market agility, streamlining operations, and enhancing the customer experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the communications cloud for service providers, and Brightspeed, the nation's fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), today announced their joint effort to deliver innovative voice and unified communications (UC) services to residential and small business customers across the Brightspeed next-generation fiber broadband network. Alianza is a part of Brightspeed's broader transformation effort to bring faster and more reliable internet service and cloud communications to more than 3 million homes and businesses over the next few years, primarily targeting locations where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.


