SALT LAKE CITY and CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bruviti, a provider of AI-driven predictive service applications, has signed a technology and distribution agreement with National Service Alliance (NSA), a provider of warranty-management and triage solutions for the aftermarket support industry. As part of agreement, NSA will integrate its existing triage capabilities with Bruviti's AI service-management platform to deliver a comprehensive triage solution for call-center agents, service technicians, and consumers of home appliance equipment. Using the combined solution, third-party administrators (TPAs) and OEMs can reduce truck rolls, make service centers more efficient, and improve customer satisfaction.
"Home appliance OEMs, home warranty companies, and extended warranty companies want to migrate from an environment where they are dispatching service technicians too frequently to one where call-center agents and even customers themselves can quickly and accurately diagnose a technical problem," said NSA CEO Randy Whitehead. "By combining Bruviti's technology with our in-house expertise, we can help TPAs and OEMs minimize costly truck rolls and, if a dispatch is needed, ensure that their service technicians have the right information and parts for the job."
"NSA has deep roots and extensive networks in the home appliance service market and has established an impressive database of service knowledge that Bruviti's AI Service Platform can augment and operationalize," said Andy Chinmulgund, CEO and co-founder of Bruviti. "Through this partnership, we can increase the frequency of 'soft' repairs that boost customer satisfaction, speed the problem resolution cycle, and reduce costs for all parties involved.
About National Service Alliance
National Service Alliance (NSA) provides high-performance solutions for the aftermarket support industry. NSA offers a complete suite of warranty administration services, customer support/call center operations, parts warehousing, distribution, on-site repair services, regional repair depots, reverse logistics, service management, processing of returns, asset recovery, refurbishment, and end-of-life disposal services. For more information, visit nationalservicealliance.com.
About Bruviti
Bruviti uses artificial intelligence to implement machine-learning algorithms that empower support and service teams with tools to deliver better customer engagement. When contact centers and service organizations add Bruviti to their existing support infrastructure, they can take advantage of AI-enhanced self-service and remote-repair capabilities. For more information, visit bruviti.com.
