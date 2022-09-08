Brydge Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brydge)

Featuring an all-in-one rugged case and anti-microbial keyboard, the SP Max+ gives users the flexibility to use the Surface Pro 8 as a tablet or laptop

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a global leader in productivity accessories for the modern workplace, announced today their newest keyboard and case combo for the Surface Pro 8 -- SP Max+. This all-in-one anti-microbial keyboard and rugged case gives consumers the versatility to use their Surface Pro 8 as a tablet or a laptop, providing increased productivity and a true laptop experience.

