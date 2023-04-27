Support Local Journalism

Bucked Up will also add four new candy-inspired flavors to the mix

OREM, Utah, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up is expanding its energy drink lineup introducing LFG Burn, a breakthrough fat-burning performance energy drink modeled after the brand's LFG Burn pre-workout. This expansion also includes the addition of four new candy-inspired flavors available in Bucked Up's original energy drink line.


