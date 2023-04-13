Support Local Journalism

The Explosive Twist on an American Classic Offers Customers the Quickest Way to Get Bucked Up With No Liquid Required

OREM, Utah, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up today announced a first-of-its kind pre-workout product, Pixie Pump. A play on the nostalgic childhood treat, Bucked Up's Pixie Pump melts right on your tongue, leveraging natural ingredients to rapidly deliver deliciously long-lasting energy and focus*. With no need to mix with water, Pixie Pump is now the quickest way to get Bucked Up.


