New Additions to the #1 Pre-Workout Line Include Pina Koala and Aussie Fruit

OREM, Utah, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up today announced its new "Koala Freak" pre-workout line in partnership with Australian actor and former three-time Mr. Universe, Calum Von Moger. The Koala Freak line will include two new flavors, Pina Koala and Aussie Fruit, and will be available in all four pre-workout products, Bucked Up, BAMF, Woke AF and LFG.


