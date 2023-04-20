(PRNewsfoto/Bucked Up)

(PRNewsfoto/Bucked Up)

 By Bucked Up

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Former 2022 Resistol Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year pens deal with #1 pre-workout brand Bucked Up

OREM, Utah, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up, a leading sports nutrition and lifestyle brand, today announced the signing of rodeo and bareback champion Rocker Steiner. Steiner joins Bucked Up as the brand's first rodeo athlete.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.