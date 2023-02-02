New flavors Cherry Candy, Sour Bucks and White Gummy Deer are now available in Bucked Up’s pre-workout products Bucked Up, BAMF and Woke AF.

New flavors Cherry Candy, Sour Bucks and White Gummy Deer are now available in Bucked Up’s pre-workout products Bucked Up, BAMF and Woke AF.

 By Bucked Up

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cherry Candy, Sour Bucks and White Gummy Deer flavors to be added to the brand's #1 pre-workout line

 OREM, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up debuted its new nostalgic pre-workout candy flavors today, adding to its already expansive list of flavor options. New flavors Cherry Candy, Sour Bucks and White Gummy Deer are now available in Bucked Up's pre-workout products Bucked Up, BAMF and Woke AF.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.