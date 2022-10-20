Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Recent release "Tales on the Winds of Time" from Page Publishing author Bucky Reed is an evocative celebration of Native American life, culture, and history in eight parts, each shining a spotlight on an intrinsic facet of the native experience through the ages.

LAPOINT, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bucky Reed has completed his new book "Tales on the Winds of Time": a collection of timeless short stories inspired by the tales he heard as a child by the grandmother who raised him.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.