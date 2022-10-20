Recent release "Tales on the Winds of Time" from Page Publishing author Bucky Reed is an evocative celebration of Native American life, culture, and history in eight parts, each shining a spotlight on an intrinsic facet of the native experience through the ages.
LAPOINT, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bucky Reed has completed his new book "Tales on the Winds of Time": a collection of timeless short stories inspired by the tales he heard as a child by the grandmother who raised him.
The author shares, "As a Native American, the oral tradition is very important to my culture and is something I've always been interested in from hearing stories from my grandmother and various other family members. So using the many stories I've heard throughout my life, I decided to write my own stories, both to carry on the tradition of the Native American storyteller and also share my culture with people who may want to get a glimpse into it."
Published by Page Publishing, Bucky Reed's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid short story readers.
