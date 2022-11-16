BUILT BAR LAUNCHES “YOU GOTTA TRY THIS” CAMPAIGN ALONGSIDE FIVE NEW FLAVORS TOUTING UNBELIEVABLE TASTE PACKED WITH PROTEIN

 By Built Bar

Ahead of 2023 Retail Expansion, Protein Bar's New Ad Campaign Drives Awareness and Consumer Trial of Wide Flavor Portfolio 

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative player gaining rapid market share in the protein bar market, BUILT, has unveiled a new campaign to showcase their best-tasting, protein-focused nutritional products. Centered around the mouth-watering flavor profiles across the brand's more than 20 varieties, the "You've Gotta Try This" campaign encourages consumers to reach for BUILT when they need to feel empowered, healthy, and rewarded. The new trial-focused campaign takes the concept of passionate consumer recommendations to another level as it shows the worthiness of "flavoruptors" disrupting otherwise important tasks, such as high-stakes work meetings or while immersed in an intense gym workout, to enthusiastically urge others to taste the protein-packed, delicious protein bar.


